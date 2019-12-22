GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A person has died after a plane crashed south of the Phoenix Goodyear Airport on Saturday evening, bringing down high voltage lines, according to firefighters.

Goodyear Fire said a single-engine Cessna 182 overturned on its roof was found near Estrella Parkway south of a canal.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed under unknown circumstances while coming into Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

The person who died was the only one on the plane when it crashed, firefighters said.

This story will be updated when we learn more.