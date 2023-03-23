Small aircraft lands on golf course near Scottsdale

An aircraft landed on a golf course near Dynamite Boulevard and Alma School Road Thursday afternoon.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Crews are investigating after a plane reportedly made an emergency landing at a golf course in Scottsdale near Dynamite Boulevard and Alma School Road Thursday.

Initial calls on the crash came in around noon on Thursday. There's no word on injuries or damage.

The aircraft was seen on a fairway on the golf course as Sky 12 hovered overhead. Pieces of the aircraft could be seen near the cockpit as it lay on the fairway grass.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

