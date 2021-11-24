Pinal County Sheriff's Department mourning the loss of K-9 Troy

Officials say K-9 Troy began with the department in 2014. Troy served as a dual-purpose service dog trained to detect narcotics and perform patrol service.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K-9 who served with the department for seven years.

Officials say K-9 Troy began with the department in January of 2014. Troy served as a dual-purpose service dog trained to detect narcotics and perform patrol service work.

PCSO says during his career, the 10-year-old Belgian Malinois contributed to several suspect apprehensions and many narcotic finds.

Deputies say earlier this month, veterinarians discovered fluid in the right side of and around Troy's heart that eventually led to heart failure.

Troy passed away November 19 in the close company of his handler and partner.

Thank you for your service, Troy.

