A plane was forced to land without landing gear in Goodyear Monday.

The pilot and a passenger on board did not appear to be hurt in the situation, but fire crews were on hand in case the landing went poorly.

The plane was having issues with the landing gear coming down. Goodyear fire crews were staged near the runway.

The plane circled the airport to burn fuel before the landing. The plane then lined up with the runway and gently touched down. The bottom of the plane scraped the runway.

The pilot and the passenger, both in flight suits, jumped out the plane as the fire trucks rushed in.