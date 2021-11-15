Pilot makes emergency landing after small plane loses power in Laveen Village

The pilot sustained minor injuries and was the only person on the plane.

PHOENIX — A pilot landed upside down after his plane lost power while in flight Monday.

The pilot was flying a small, single-prop airplane over Laveen Village in Phoenix when he said he lost power.

He was forced to make a hard landing, which ended with the plane flipping over on its topside.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the pilot was the only person inside the plane.

The pilot sustained minor injuries from the incident, officials said.

How big is Maricopa County?

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.

The county’s seat is located in Phoenix, which is also the state capital and the census-designated 5th most populous city in the United States.

The county was named after the Maricopa, or Piipaash, Native American Tribe.

Up to Speed