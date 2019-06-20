The pilot whose plane crashed in Deer valley leaving him in critical condition reported a "rough running engine" seven minutes after taking off from Scottsdale Airport, according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilot, Mark Brandemuehl, was headed to Carson City, Nevada, according to the report. He declared an emergency after reporting the engine problem, the report says.

According to the report, a controller for Air Traffic Control gave Brandemuehl a choice of either Pleasant Valley Airport and Glendale Municipal Airport. At that time, Pleasant Valley was near Brandemuehl's position while Glendale was 12 miles south of his position, the report says.

The report shows Brandemuehl picked Glendale and turned his plane south and lined up for an approach to the runway. But, according to the report, Brandemuehl decided he would not be able to make it to Glendale a few minutes later.

Brandemuehl turned east, the reports say, and headed toward Deer Valley Airport. According to the report, no other transmissions from Brandemuehl were recorded, but the plane's track continued east.

Brandemuehl crashed near the airport. The report cites a witness who said he saw the airplane bank left to avoid power lines before hitting two light poles. The right-wing split and the plane somersaulted across the south side of the street before crashing into a concrete barrier, sliding 50 feet and coming to a stop upside down, the report says.

The report says the debris field from the wreckage was roughly 360 feet long with the main cabin area "mostly consumed by postimpact fire."

The report shows that investigators noted the left-wing fuel tank having an "undetermined quantity of fuel" during the recovery of the wreckage.

Brandemuehl was pulled from the burning plane and taken to the hospital in critical condition. His wife, Jenny, said her husband has gone through surgeries almost every day since the crash. Brandemuehl suffered severe burns to more than 85% of his body, his wife told 12 News.

"All we can do is pray and hope for the best," she said.

The NTSB report shows the plane was manufactured in 2019 and purchased on May 6, 2019.