Pilot makes emergency landing near Hurricane Harbor

A small plane had to make a quick landing Friday morning near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

PHOENIX — A pilot had to make an emergency landing Friday morning in north Phoenix, not far from the Hurricane Harbor water park.

The small plane was forced to make a quick landing along 43rd Avenue due to engine troubles, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No injuries were reported and the case has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration for further investigation.

The plane's landing site was notably within eyesight of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor park.

