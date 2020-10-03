MESA, Ariz. — A 2-vehicle crash sent a pickup truck crashing through a wall at an apartment complex in Mesa Monday night, firefighters said.

Firefighters said they responded to the complex on McKellips between Lindsay and Gilbert roads.

The driver of the truck swerved to miss a car that pulled out in front of him, the Mesa Fire Department stated. The truck then hit another car before crashing into the apartment building.

Video from firefighters shows the front end of the pickup completely inside an apartment.

Firefighters have confirmed there are no injuries. They are working with building inspectors to ensure the safety of the building once the pickup is pulled out.

Check back here for updates when we learn more.