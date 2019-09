PHOENIX (AP) — A young woman is in stable but serious condition after her car fell 20 feet below the road at South Mountain.

Phoenix firefighters say they responded to a car that went off the road on Monday afternoon. The driver, a 22-year-old woman, was conscious as rescue crews stabilized the car and used ropes to descend down to get her.

Rescuers got the woman out of the vehicle and she was transported to a hospital.

No further information was available.