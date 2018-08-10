PHOENIX - Arizonans were collectively confused and maybe a little scared when a giant light appeared in the sky on Sunday night.

Below are some photos we were sent by viewers Sunday night.

PHOTOS: Weird light in sky from SpaceX launch

But, no need to fear. Once again, the light is from a SpaceX launch. The California-based aerospace manufacturing company founded by Elon Musk launched its Falcon 9 rocket Sunday evening.

You can watch the video of tonight's launch below.

And, you can read more about the Falcon 9 project here. The rocket launched the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit and then the rocket landed back on the west coast.

Successful deployment of SAOCOM 1A to low Earth orbit confirmed. pic.twitter.com/dEoh2ouDs5 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2018

