PHOENIX - Arizonans were collectively confused and maybe a little scared when a giant light appeared in the sky on Sunday night.

Below are some photos we were sent by viewers Sunday night.

PHOTOS: Weird light in sky from SpaceX launch
01 / 37
02 / 37
03 / 37
04 / 37
05 / 37
06 / 37
07 / 37
08 / 37
09 / 37
10 / 37
11 / 37
12 / 37
13 / 37
14 / 37
15 / 37
16 / 37
17 / 37
18 / 37
19 / 37
20 / 37
21 / 37
22 / 37
23 / 37
24 / 37
25 / 37
26 / 37
27 / 37
28 / 37
29 / 37
30 / 37
31 / 37
32 / 37
33 / 37
34 / 37
35 / 37
36 / 37
37 / 37

But, no need to fear. Once again, the light is from a SpaceX launch. The California-based aerospace manufacturing company founded by Elon Musk launched its Falcon 9 rocket Sunday evening.

You can watch the video of tonight's launch below.

And, you can read more about the Falcon 9 project here. The rocket launched the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit and then the rocket landed back on the west coast.

© 2018 KPNX