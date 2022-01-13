Historic Camelback Mountain photos show Phoenix's drastic transformation

Pictures from Camelback Mountain highlight just how much has changed in the Phoenix area in the past few decades.

PHOENIX — Who doesn't love going back and looking at old photos? They give us a chance to remember things we may have long forgotten and reminisce about our favorite memories.

Whether it's with family photos or home videos, catching these glimpses of the past is always a special moment. Just ask the City of Phoenix Facebook page.

A recent post shared two photos from the Phoenix area showing a view of 56th Street south from Camelback Mountain. One photo was taken years ago in black and white and the other is more recent and in color.

Seeing these views side by side really gives you a good look at how much everything has evolved in the time these photos were taken.

Views of 56th Street south from Camelback Mountain, one from the past and the other from modern times. Check out @phoenix.past.present for more great 'then and now' pictures like this, they also publish a book. Posted by City of Phoenix, AZ USA on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Do you enjoy looking at old historic photos? The Facebook post from the City of Phoenix also recommends following @phoenix.past.present on Instagram.

And if you have any vintage photos of the Phoenix area, we'd love to see them! You can share them with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #BeOn12.

How big is Maricopa County?

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.

The county’s seat is located in Phoenix, which is also the state capital and the census-designated 5th most populous city in the United States.

The county was named after the Maricopa, or Piipaash, Native American Tribe.

