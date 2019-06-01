PEORIA, Ariz. — Police say a car crashed into a house in Peoria Sunday morning causing "significant damage."

The Peoria Police Department responded to the crash that happened in the area of 85th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

No one in the house was injured, police say. There is significant damage to property, as seen in photos from the police department. It appears both the structure of the home and a vehicle in the driveway were damaged.

Peoria Police Department

Police believe a possible medical condition may have been the cause of the crash.