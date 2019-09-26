Three teenagers were arrested in connection to the shooting of a photographer at a Phoenix park earlier this month, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

According to police, the 33-year-old photographer was taking pictures near 15th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard on Sept. 12 when he was approached by three teens asking for a picture.

A fight started and eventually ended with the teens shooting the photographer, who was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. At that time police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police on the scene where men shot a photographer after asking him to take their picture.

12 News

Police said Thursday they arrested Ricardo Mendoza-Sanchez and Angel Ortega Romero, who are both 18, and a 17-year-old on charges of aggravated assault and street-gang activity.

Mendoza-Sanchez was arrested Sept. 17 and the other two were arrested Wednesday.

According to police, the photos the victim took of the suspects helped lead the arrests.

Two of the teens, the 17-year-old and Romero, were armed with handguns when they were arrested, police said.

According to police, Romero tried to pull his weapon on officers. But officers were able to take the weapon from him.

Police said Mendoza-Sanchez admitted to his involvement in the shooting when interviewed by officers.