A coffee roaster from downtown Phoenix is preparing to take on some of the biggest names in West Coast coffee as they compete for the prize of America’s Best Espresso!

Damian Serafine, owner and operator of Serafina Coffee Roasters, will be competing at Coffee Fest from August 19 to 21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Serafine, who roasts his own beans at the Luhr’s cafe, is one of 24 roasters competing in Coffee Fest’s America’s Best Espresso tournament. Everyone taking part will use the event’s espresso machines and grinders to make their espresso drinks.

The first place price? $2,000 plus bragging rights west of the Mississippi.

Serafina Coffee Roasters is the only Arizona entrant in the field. The business is one of downtown Phoenix’s newest coffee shops.

The event is produced by the Specialty Coffee Association of America.

