PHOENIX — Who doesn't love a good sandwich? Fortunately for us, we don't have to go far to satisfy our sandwich tastes. In fact, Phoenix is home to one of the best sandwich shops in the country according to the Thrillist.

The Thrillist gave us something to chew on with a list of 33 top sandwich shops from "old-school delis to high-end counters".

Phoenix's Pane Bianco made the list. And this didn't surprise the folks at the Thrillist since award-winning chef Chris Bianco is at the helm. Bianco won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest in 2003. He's known around town for his artisan pizza.

Thrillist

Pane Bianco opened its doors to Phoenix foodies in 2005. Bianco opened the first location about four miles from his pizzeria, Bianco Pizzeria.

The sandwiches are all made with focaccia bread which is baked to order in a wood-fired oven. The quaint shop boasts fresh, local ingredients.

Pane Bianco has two locations, one on Central Avenue north of Indian School Road and one near 16th Street on Van Buren Street.

Some of the other sandwich shop contenders include Stack Sandwich Shop in Portland, Un Bien in Seattle and El Pescador Fish Market in La Jolla, Calif.

Check out the entire list here.

RELATED: 2 Arizona restaurants featured on list of 'most scenic' restaurants in the country



