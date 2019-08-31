PHOENIX — A 5-year-old is in extremely critical condition after he was pulled from a pool in Phoenix Friday, firefighters say.

The incident happened at a home near 35th and Dunlap avenues, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Initial reports were that the boy was pulled from the pool not breathing.

The child was taken to a nearby pediatric center in extremely critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

