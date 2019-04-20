PHOENIX — After nearly a month, the newest baby giraffe at the Phoenix Zoo has a name!

Her keepers named her Moshi, which means "smoke" in Swahili.

Zoo officials say Moshi, who was born on March 22, is doing well and spending time in the giraffe barn and outdoor side yard bonding with her mom, Sunshine.

She is also meeting the rest of the females in the herd and interacting with her sister, Siku, who will turn 2 in September.

Baby giraffe Moshi interacts with her older sister, Siku. Their mother is 6-year-old Sunshine and their father is 10-year-old Miguu.

Phoenix Zoo

There isn't an official date for Moshi to be introduced to the Savanna habitat, but the zoo said keepers are busy preparing her for that day.

