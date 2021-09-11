The Phoenix Zoo is vaccinating their animals against COVID-19

Phoenix Zoo officials are working to vaccinate species that are the most susceptible to contracting COVID-19, a release said.

The animals at the Phoenix Zoo will soon be getting additional protection against COVID-19.

Veterinary and keeper staff are working to vaccinate the species that are most susceptible to contracting the virus, according to a statement released by the zoo on Thursday.

Officials are administering the Zoetis SARS-CoV-2 vaccine—an emergency, investigational vaccine developed specifically for animals and was authorized for emergency use to protect endangered species.

Zoo officials said the first of two doses have already been administered to the zoo's cats, primates and a few other species. Among those who received the doses are the zoo’s African lion, Sumatran tigers, jaguars, bobcat, mountain lions and Bornean orangutans.

Other animals that will be vaccinated are based on the susceptibility of clinical disease from SARS-CoV-2. These include Egyptian fruit bats, three-banded armadillo, and Linne's two-toed sloth.



“In addition to guest-facing measures deployed, we have been taking precautions during the pandemic behind-the-scenes to keep our animals and staff safe including social distancing, limiting close contact with certain species and the implementation of proper personal protective equipment or PPE,” said Senior Vice President of Animal Health and Living Collections, Dr. Gary West. \

“This adds another layer of protection for the Zoo’s animals who are most susceptible to this disease.”



“We have seen some mild reactions in two animals we have vaccinated at this time, but they returned to normal within two days,” West said. “With recent cases of COVID affecting Zoo animals, especially large cats and great apes, we want to proactively vaccinate susceptible species to help prevent severe clinical disease.”



The zoo will submit a monthly report to Zoetis explaining each species that is receiving the vaccine along with any side effects so the data can be collected, according to the release.

