PHOENIX — The holiday season may seem a bit far off, but the Phoenix Zoo is already gearing up for its annual ZooLights tradition, when millions of holiday lights brighten up the zoo. This will be the event's 27th year.

The Phoenix Zoo is offering $5 off each ZooLights ticket purchased through the month of October.

The offer is not valid on combo tickets, and there is a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

ZooLights starts Nov. 21 and runs until Jan. 13 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

