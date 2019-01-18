The Phoenix Zoo said it was heartbroken as it took to social media to announce the death of Spock, the zoo's beloved mandrill.

According to the zoo, Spock was humanely euthanized because of his "declining health and areas of suspected metastatic cancer."

Spock, who was born at the zoo in 1994, was a "big monkey with a big personality," the zoo said.

"Spock was strikingly handsome, and he interacted with keepers with surprising gentleness," the zoo wrote.

In the wild, mandrills, the world's largest monkey, have a life span of 20 years, according to National Geographic.

The zoo said it would miss Spock's "commanding, yet quiet presence."

The zoo's post on Facebook was filled with people sharing memories and their own photos of Spock.

"Spock was definitely a highlight when visiting the zoo. I loved watching him; he was so beautiful!" One person wrote.

The Phoenix Zoo thanked the hundreds of people who commented for their condolences and photos.

"Multiple keepers were fortunate enough to care for Spock over the years and his sassy behavior won them all over," the zoo wrote.