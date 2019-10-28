PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo announced the death of its spotted-necked otter Biko in an emotional Facebook post Sunday.

The spotted-necked otter, according to the zoo, had been experiencing weakness in his rear legs and other age-related health problems for the past couple of months. The zoo said his conditions worsened over the past few weeks keeping him from swimming or "what otters do best."

"After much discussion with his caretakers and vet staff, it was decided to humanely euthanize Biko," the zoo said in the post.

The zoo said Biko "immediately became a fan favorite" along with his mate Kima after making his way to Phoenix in 2004. He was rescued from the wild in 2002 with buckshot lodged in his head.

According to the zoo, Biko and Kima spent their days in the pool, near the "falls" or basking on a log.

"One of Biko’s most endearing qualities was his high-pitched, versatile “beep-beep” vocalization," the zoo wrote in the post.

Biko reached the age of 20, according to the zoo, far surpassing the years he would have lived out in the wild.

"We will never forget our adorable boy and his cute, whiskered face," the zoo wrote. "Thank you, Biko, for allowing us all to bask in your light."

