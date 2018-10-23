Between the amazing sights and wild sounds, the zoo can be an overwhelming place for people with sensory sensitivity.

The Phoenix Zoo has been certified as sensory inclusive by KultureCity, a nonprofit that advocates for those with autism and other sensory needs.

The certification process included medical professionals training zoo staff how to recognize and handle sensory overload situations, according to a release from the Phoenix Zoo.

The zoo will also have sensory bags with noise-canceling headphones, weighted lap pads and other tools available to anyone who might get overwhelmed at the zoo.

A sensory bag at the Phoenix Zoo. (Photo: Phoenix Zoo/KultureCity)

According to nonprofit Autism Speaks, sensory issues can involve all five senses, as well as balance. Sunglasses, ear plugs and weighted blankets are just some tools used to help those with sensitivities.

"in keeping with our mission to inspire and motivate people to care for the natural world, we want to be sure that everyone is able to have the best experience possible while at the zoo," Phoenix Zoo President and CEO Bert Castro said in the release.

The Phoenix Zoo is one of many public attractions KultureCity has worked with to be accessible to those with sensory needs.

"To know that you will soon be able to see families attend the Zoo with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is a truly heartwarming moment," KultureCity Executive Director Traci Johnson said in the statement.

For more information or to buy tickets to the zoo, visit the Phoenix Zoo's website.

