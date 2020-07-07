Phoenix Zoo closing again due to rising coronavirus cases across Arizona

Phoenix Zoo is voluntarily closing as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Zoo is voluntarily closing its doors as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Arizona.

"We have been listening to the health experts and concerns of the community and want to do our best to help mitigate the rise of this terrible disease affecting so many,” the zoo said.

Arizona has seen a spike in cases that’s threatening to overwhelm hospitals, and Gov. Doug Ducey ordered some businesses to temporarily close last week, including gyms and pools.

While zoos could stay open under the state’s order, Phoenix Zoo made the decision to close its doors to foot-traffic anyway.

The zoo mentioned that it is hosting a socially distant Cruise the Zoo drive-thru event August 6 through 10, and memberships will be placed on hold during the temporary closure.

