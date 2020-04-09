Phoenix Zoo announces reopening date

Members can return Sept. 14 and the general public is invited back Sept. 19.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo announced dates for reopening after having closed the zoo for COVID-19.

Members of the zoo will be allowed to visit Sept. 14 to 18, 6 a.m. to Noon. Advance reservations will not be required for members, and 6 a.m. early entry will continue. Basic adult memberships start at $69.

The general public can return Sept. 19, 7 a.m. to Noon. Tickets must be purchased in advance for a specific day for the general public. Adult tickets are $25 and child (3 to 13 years old) tickets are $17.

Stingray Bay, camel rides, the carousel and the Safari Cruiser will remain closed.

In October, the zoo hours for visitors will shift later -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with member early entry starting at 8 a.m.

The Phoenix Zoo had been offering a drive-thru experience called Cruise the Zoo. This experience will be offered Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, Sept. 11 to Sept. 13 and Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, according to an earlier news release from the zoo.

Cruise the Zoo is $65 per car for the general public and $50 per car for members. Tickets must be purchased in advance.