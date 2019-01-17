PHOENIX — A woman quit her job at a Phoenix Chili's after she says she was denied a promotion and told she did not dress femininely enough.

Meagan Hunter attended a June seminar for a leadership program that could help move her up the corporate ladder. Hunter, who is lesbian, wore a men's button-down shirt and slacks, which she says is similar to what her male managers have worn to work.

But her manager told her that the Chili's district manager had remarked that her clothing was inappropriate.

Hunter says she interviewed for promotion anyway but was offered the job on the condition that she dress more gender-appropriate.

"I was just taken aback. I mean, I don’t even know why we’re still talking about it," Hunter said in an interview with 12 News. "What does that have to do with my work performance? What does what I wear have to do with my work ethic? I do my job. I perform well. You wouldn’t be offering me this position if I didn’t perform well."

As she wrote for the ACLU, she questioned whether she needed to wear more revealing clothing in order to be successful at Chili's. When asked why she can't wear a chef's coat like the one he was wearing, her manager replied, "It's for boys," Hunter said.

Hunter says she quit her job over being stereotyped and later learned through a coworker that her manager passed her over for a bartender position because of her sexual orientation.

For their part, Chili's denied that any of the feedback given to Hunter was related to gender-specific clothing, instead referring to the manager dress code guidelines.

Below is the restaurant's entire statement, on behalf of all its ChiliHeads:

“At Chili’s, we invite our Team Members and Guests to come as they are because our restaurants are a place where they can be themselves. Let us be clear - we do not tolerate any discriminatory behavior in our restaurants. That’s why we were alarmed by these allegations and why we knew we had to set the record straight on behalf of all of our ChiliHeads.

Meagan Hunter was not denied a promotion at Chili’s, but instead she was identified as a high potential Team Member and offered the opportunity to be promoted into our Certified Shift Leader program to take the next step on her career journey. Feedback was given to her about our manager dress code guidelines, which apply to all managers regardless of gender identification or sexuality, but absolutely no mention was made of any need to conform to gender-specific clothing.

We will not and do not tolerate discriminatory behavior at Chili’s. We stand committed to the tens of thousands of ChiliHeads from all walks of life who represent what we stand for each day. To all of our Guests, fans, former and current Team Members - we love you just as you are, and we intend to show that every single day.”