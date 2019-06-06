It takes a lot to surprise Mary Elizabeth, but coming home to find a naked woman in her shower did the trick.

"She sees me screams, and I'm just in shock. I'm like, 'What are you doing in my house?' And her response, just as calm as can be is, 'Taking a shower.'" said Mary Elizabeth.

She came home with her son one afternoon after running errands. They walked in to find a pair of teal shoes in the living room.

"That's when we started to realize, there had to be someone. If they weren't in the house, they had been here," she recalled.

They turned the corner to go into the kitchen and found all the cabinets were open and looked like they had been rifled through. A bag of chips was open, and a cake Mary Elizabeth had was half eaten.

Oddly enough, the electronics were all still in their place.

As Mary Elizabeth walked into her bedroom, it looked like someone had made themselves quite at home.

"The sheets had been pulled back, and the pillows are mounted up and there's a snack on my bedside table, and I'm thinking, 'What the heck?' And now I'm really starting to the think this is very bizarre," said Mary Elizabeth.

She turned the corner to find the intruder, Ravene Lumere, 30, in her shower.

Mary Elizabeth said Lumere put on one of Mary Elizabeth's shirts and a pair of pants and tried to run out the door while her son called 911.

Mary Elizabeth had locked her courtyard gate and says Lumere started to shake the gate and scream.

"I said, 'The police are going to be here any minute. You might as well stop screaming, and by the way, you're still wearing my clothes,' at which point, she stripped completely nude."

Phoenix police arrived and booked Lumere on criminal trespassing charges.

Mary Elizabeth, meanwhile, wants to use the bizarre experience as a cautionary tale to lock up your home securely before leaving home.

"Just a word to the wise: Be aware there are bizarre people out here. This particular person made herself at home in a strange way, but there may be someone wanting to break in," said Mary Elizabeth.