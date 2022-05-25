Phoenix will pay $250K to family of ex-NFL player shot by police

The city council approved Wednesday a settlement to be paid to the family of Ekom Udofia, who was shot and killed by Phoenix police in 2020.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to pay a $250,000 settlement to the family of a former football player shot and killed by police in 2020.

The family of Ekom Udofia had filed a lawsuit last year against the city, claiming police officers wrongfully used lethal force when the former athlete was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Udofia died on Nov. 30, 2020, after officers fired lethal and non-lethal rounds at him near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers had been called to the scene that night after Udofia, 33, was seen acting erratically and walking out into the street.

Udofia was observed to be holding an object presumed to be a firearm and later turned out to be a BB gun.

Phoenix police claim Udofia did not respond to commands from the officers, resulting in them firing multiple rounds at Udofia.

Udofia was an all-American football player at Chaparral High School. He was a top recruit, who later went to Stanford University. Though he spent some time with the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints, Udofia's attempts to have a successful football career never caught on and he didn't officially get to play in an NFL game.

A few months before his death, Udofia pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of assault, indecent exposure, and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

The council voted 6-2 to approve paying a financial settlement to resolve Udofia's case with Councilmembers Sal DiCiccio and Jim Waring voting against it.

On Wednesday, the council additionally approved a $550,000 settlement to resolve a separate case involving a woman who was killed during a police chase in 2018.

Dawn Bestenlehner, 45, died after she was struck by a U-Haul truck driven by a thief who was attempting to flee from police. The truck's driver, Shawn Nelson, is currently serving a lengthy sentence in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

