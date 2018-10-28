PHOENIX — Though it is late October, wildlife experts say rattlesnakes are still very much active in the Valley— causing concern for Halloween trick-or-treaters this year.

The Phoenix Herpetological Society says they are still removing snakes from homes all across the Valley and is warning trick-or-treaters to be extra cautious when walking around Wednesday night.

Tips for trick-or-treaters?

Don't walk or reach where you can't see

Bring a flashlight

Avoid damp or rocky areas— Snakes like to hid there!

If you come across a snake, don't touch it and walk away

If you do get bit by a rattlesnake this Halloween, the Herpetological Society says to keep the bitten area still, remove any constricting items like jewelry (or costumes in this case), elevate the area that's been bit and call 911.