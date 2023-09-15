Phoenix weekend traffic: Closures for Sept. 15 - Sept. 18

Southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Thunderbird and Pinnacle Peak roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the pavement improvement project.

PHOENIX — Drivers in the Valley will need to navigate around a freeway closure on I-17 and some ramp closures on I-10 for the weekend of Sept. 15-18.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tells drivers to plan for delays and detours while the following closures are in place.

Southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Thunderbird and Pinnacle Peak roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for pavement improvement project.

Detours:

Drivers on southbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using detours, including southbound 19th Avenue, to travel beyond closure.

Drivers on Loop 101 can exit ahead of the I-17 ramp closures and use local routes, including southbound 19th or 35th avenues to Thunderbird or Cactus roads, to reach southbound I-17.

Ramp closures:

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed

Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road closed

Eastbound and westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The eastbound I-10 HOV lane ramp to eastbound US 60 will be open.

Detours:

Westbound I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 in Chandler to reach US 60.

Drivers also can use northbound SR 143 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 to reach US 60.

Ramp closures:

I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed

Freeway lane restrictions:

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 32nd and 40th streets from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for construction. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 24th Street closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street and off-ramp at 40th Street scheduled to remain closed until late September for construction.

Priest Drive closed in both directions at US 60 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 16) for bridge work. Southbound drivers on Priest Drive can detour to Mill Avenue to enter eastbound US 60.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between 7th and 16th streets in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for wall construction project.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Higley and Power roads in Mesa from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for freeway maintenance.