PHOENIX — Tuesday could mark the hottest day of the year so far in 2019 with temperatures forecast to top out around 114 degrees.

Because of the dangerous heat, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning. Even with the extremely dangerous afternoon highs, some people still try to workout outdoors in the desert.

Experts say if you must be outside this time of year, the overnight hours and time when the sun is rising are the best opportunities. People are always at risk when the temperatures are in the excessive heat danger zones. And doctors cannot stress enough how important it is to hydrate before and during activities in the elements.

Doctors tell 12 News water is usually enough but if you need the extra boost, some sugar and electrolyte replacement may help. Stay away from drinks that are all sugar, like juice and soda.

Some early warning signs that you may be getting sick from the heat are feeling tired, cranky and developing a rapid heartbeat. Valley doctor David Brodkin, with Maricopa Medical Center, says it's a bad sign when people start to feel confused and disoriented because of the heat.

There are ways to help if you find someone who's in trouble, and it could even save their life.

"Assess the person to see where they are mentally, what are symptoms and how severe?" Brodkin said. "Offer water and help with hydration. Recognize severe symptoms, maybe call 911 if it's a more urgent situation."

Dr. Brodkin adds some of the biggest risk factors for being active outside are how hard people are working out when the sun is at its peak, the amount of time people are outside and any underlying reasons that make it easier to get sick.

In regards to whether it's possible to acclimate to the extreme heat, Dr. Brodkin says not so fast.

"I don't think anyone regardless of how long they've lived in hot climates should assume that will help them through a severe situation like trying to exercise through the heat of the day," he said.

Bottom line, stay safe and use precaution when heading outdoors while temperatures are soaring during summers in the desert.