PHOENIX — For the second year in a row, Phoenix was one of the most-moved-to cities in the United States, according to a report from Penske Truck Rentals.

The truck rental company compiled the list of 2018's top moving destination by looking at one-way consumer truck rental reservations made through their website, phone or shop locations.

In 2017, Phoenix "reclaimed its spot as the second most-moved-to city in the U.S" after a drop to No.3 in 2016. The city remained at the No. 2 spot in 2018.

"Phoenix has appeared as a top moving destination since the list’s inception in 2011," the company writes.

But Phoenix's appearance at the top of the list is no surprise.

In 2017, we found out Phoenix was one of the fastest growing cities taking back the spot as the country's fifth largest city, based on the 2016 population.

Maricopa County saw the biggest population growth of any other county in the U.S. in 2017.

The latest annual census report from December showed more people are moving to Arizona than almost anywhere in the country.

Arizona is one of the top fastest-growing states, according to the report.