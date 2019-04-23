PHOENIX — The numbers show you take your life into your own hands when you cross a Phoenix street.

On Tuesday, the Phoenix City Council could take its first significant steps to protect pedestrians.

But one councilman warns: Don't believe it. They're actually coming for your car.

By one measure, Arizona is the most dangerous place in the country for pedestrians.

Collisions with Phoenix pedestrians have jumped 47 percent since 2013, to 758 in 2017, according to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation. That's more than two pedestrian collisions a day.

Those accidents killed an estimated 89 pedestrians last year, up 65 percent from 2013. That's one dead pedestrian every four days.

Mayor Kate Gallego and the City Council could take their first steps Tuesday to protect pedestrians.

The citywide "Vision Zero" plan, part of a nationwide movement to reduce traffic deaths, would use technology, enforcement and street design to make streets safer.

So-called HAWK crossing signals are one of the tools. They are automated signals the can stop traffic for pedestrians in the middle of one of Phoenix's long blocks on major arteries.

The signals are a response to the large number of pedestrians killed after dark while crossing major streets far from intersections. The number of HAWK signals citywide could be doubled this year.

But Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio posted an "urgent alert" about the street-safety plan on Facebook, warning that government is coming for your car.

"Proponents of this insane scheme," he warns, "want to ... make driving as difficult as possible and slowly force people out of their cars" by "slowing traffic to a crawl."

DiCiccio claims Phoenix will follow the lead of Boston, where that city's Vision Zero plan cut speed limits to 25 miles per hour.

Councilman Sal DiCiccio URGENT ALERT: IF YOU DON'T WANT TO DOUBLE YOUR TRIP TIMES AROUND TOWN - AND LIKELY YOUR TAXES - READ THIS AND COME TO COUNCIL TUESDAY With zero public notice, the City of Phoenix has put a plan on...

Councilwoman Thelda Williams has also come out against the plan.

The speed limit in Boston was 30 miles per hour before it was lowered to 25 two years ago.

There is nothing on the Phoenix council agenda Tuesday that calls for lowering speed limits.

A "yes" vote on Vision Zero would authorize city staff to produce a traffic-safety plan, with more votes down the road before a plan could take effect.