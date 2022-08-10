Phoenix truck crash leaves woman pedestrian dead

A 30-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in the crash near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after being involved in a crash with a truck Wednesday in Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to the area near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on the morning of Aug. 10.

Officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 30-year-old Alberta Lavetta Cons, injured, officials said. Police said Cons ultimately died from her injuries.

Officers spoke to the man identified as the driver of the pickup truck and another man driving a different truck. The vehicle driven by the second man was reported to have been hit by the pickup truck as well.

The truck was going south on 51st Avenue and as traffic was slowing down, back-up was building for a disabled vehicle in the curb lane, police said.

The pickup reportedly swerved to the left and collided into another truck who was going north on 51st Avenue. After crashing into the truck, police said the first truck swerved to the right and hit Cons as she stood on the sidewalk near her disabled vehicle.

Both drivers remained on scene and police said there were no signs of impairment with either driver during the investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

12News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.