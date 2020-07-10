Phoenix tree trimmer dies after being crushed by palm fronds

The tree trimmer was found about halfway up a palm tree in the backyard of a home and declared dead at the scene.

PHOENIX — Authorities say a professional tree trimmer has died after being crushed by an estimated 700 pounds of palm fronds in Phoenix.

City fire crews responded to the scene Tuesday morning after the tree trimmer’s son who works with him called 911 for help.

Fire department officials say the tree trimmer was found about halfway up a palm tree in the backyard of a home and declared dead at the scene.

They say the man is believed to have suffocated underneath the weight of the palm fronds before they were able to reach him in the tree.

Authorities say the man was in his 40s, but his name wasn’t immediately released.