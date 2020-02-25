PHOENIX — Phoenix officials continue to work on creating a system meant to increase police accountability to the public.

The city will discuss the issue at a council meeting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The discussion on civilian oversight began last year after video went viral of police officers pointing their guns and screaming at a family whose little girl was suspected of shoplifting. One of the officers in that video has since been fired.

The video sparked outrage across the nation and arguments over what entails excessive force.

At four previous meetings, the city council talked about what civilian oversight would look like as well as the budget and staffing requirements of each potential model.

The council may move to vote on a model at Tuesday's meeting, according to the agenda.

Model A

One of the models creates a Civilian Police Ombudsman position. This official hired by the city manager would mediate complaints and monitor police investigations on use-of-force incidents.

They would also release an annual report of audit findings that includes recommendations on policy, investigations and training.

Police would assign a commander as a liaison, and the ombudsman would attend the Community Relations Board's monthly executive meetings and quarterly community outreach meetings

Model B

The other proposed model would create two new independent bodies, one comprised of city staff called the Office of Accountability and Transparency, and another made up of appointed community members called the Community Review Board.

The two bodies would work together to gather input from the community and release independent reports on police policy, investigations and training.

The body made up of city staff would have the authority to make recommendations to the police chief concerning possible policy changes or disciplinary actions.

