Phoenix to pay $1M to family of brothers killed in police shooting

Officers responded to the Cocreham family residence near the intersection of Indian School Road and 22nd Street on the night of Oct. 20, 2020.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council on Monday approved a $1 million payout to the family of two brothers killed by the city's police officers in 2020.

The mother of George and Emmett Cocreham had called the police and said she was "fearful for her life," according to 911 audio.

The woman told the officers who arrived at her home that Emmett wanted to kill her, body cam footage shows. The woman then warned police that if they entered the house, the sons may "attack" them and said she didn't know if there were any weapons in the house.

The officers went to the back of the house where they saw both brothers outside yelling at each other. George reportedly had a rifle in his hand and Emmett was unarmed.

Body camera footage shows officers telling George to drop the gun multiple times before the brothers went back inside. Emmett later came back outside, but ignored the officers' orders telling him to come to them.

George then reportedly opened the back door and pointed the rifle at Emmett and the officers. Police then opened fire, shooting what sounds like six times in the footage, striking both George and Emmett.

Officers then extracted the brothers to Phoenix Fire Department personnel. Emmett was pronounced dead at the scene and George later died at the hospital.

The rifle and a BB gun in the form of a handgun were recovered at the scene.

