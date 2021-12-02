Phoenix teen uses Sweet 16 birthday to start blood drive

In Arizona, teens can donate blood - with a parent’s permission - at the age of 16.

PHOENIX — A Valley teen is getting ready to celebrate her sweet 16 birthday, but due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, she can’t celebrate it in the usual way.

Instead, Kessa Hitchcock is working to get 20 other people to sign up for a blood drive for her 16th birthday. In Arizona, teens can donate blood - with a parent’s permission - at the age of 16.

With so many blood drives canceled last year because of the pandemic, the need for blood is at a premium.

To take part in Kessa’s blood drive, go to http://www.bloodhero.com/

Click here for online scheduling appointments to donate blood, and enter Sponsor code “P2Y510”.