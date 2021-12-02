Phoenix teen uses Sweet 16 birthday to start blood drive

PHOENIX — A Valley teen is getting ready to celebrate her sweet 16 birthday, but due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, she can’t celebrate it in the usual way.
Instead, Kessa Hitchcock is working to get 20 other people to sign up for a blood drive for her 16th birthday. In Arizona, teens can donate blood - with a parent’s permission - at the age of 16.
With so many blood drives canceled last year because of the pandemic, the need for blood is at a premium.
To take part in Kessa’s blood drive, go to http://www.bloodhero.com/
Click here for online scheduling appointments to donate blood, and enter Sponsor code “P2Y510”.
The blood drive is Sunday, February 21st and it’s being held at Michaela's Dance Magic at 23450C N 35th Dr, Glendale,AZ 85310.