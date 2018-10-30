A Phoenix Target was evacuated Tuesday after a person was seen pouring an unknown substance over items in the store near Ray Road and 48th Street.

Store employees told firefighters the person was pouring vinegar and hydrogen peroxide together. Hazmat crews determined the liquid and the air in the store was not toxic.

No employees or shoppers were hurt.

A fire prevention specialist remained on scene to help the Target return to normal operations.

Phoenix police will investigate the person who poured the liquid.