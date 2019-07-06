For those who enjoyed the cooler spring temps in Phoenix, good for you. Because the Phoenix heat is officially here and here to stay.

"Once the heat sets in," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said, "it really won't let up for the next several months."

READ: Triple-digit temps coming back to Phoenix

Phoenix is coming off one of its coolest May months on record. The city was nearly 6 degrees below normal with an average temperature of 76.2 degrees. A map shared on Twitter by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that shows the mean temperature departure from the average, features a blue Arizona.

But the weather story is about to be different as we move farther into June. High temperatures in 100s are starting to fill the Phoenix forecast, and the city may even see its first 80-degree low of the year early next week, according to NWS Phoenix.

PREVIOUSLY: Phoenix has had a shortage of 100-degree days so far this spring

The average first 110-degree day in Phoenix falls on June 10, which puts all this Phoenix heat on track. The first 110-degree day for 2019 is in the forecast on Wednesday.

RELATED: Hottest day ever: 122° — and other 'cool' Phoenix-is-really-hot facts

Excessive heat watches are in effect starting June 11 through 8 p.m. on June 12 in Gila, Maricopa and Pinal counties.

READ: 10 'cool' facts about 100-degree temps in Phoenix