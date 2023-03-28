Phoenix suing Tempe over Arizona Coyotes complex

After making objections to Tempe's proposed entertainment district, the City of Phoenix has now filed a legal complaint against the neighboring city.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Phoenix is taking legal action against a proposed entertainment district the City of Tempe is planning to serve as a new home for the Arizona Coyotes.

The Tempe Entertainment District is a proposed $2.1-billion complex that's been in the works for the last few years. The development would include a 16,000-seat arena and team practice facility for the NHL team, as well as hotels, retail stores, and apartments.

Phoenix officials have been objecting to the large project due to its proximity to a flight path for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. According to Phoenix, the entertainment district would be located only about 9,800 feet from the airport’s south runway.

The two cities reached an agreement in 1994 where each municipality made concessions to help mitigate noise from the airport.

On Tuesday, Phoenix officials announced they were taking legal action in the hopes that a judge would determine that Tempe violated its previous agreements with Phoenix.

"Phoenix has tried numerous times over the past year to resolve disagreements with Tempe and attempt to find a path forward, avoiding litigation. Phoenix knows from experience that quality of life is diminished when residents are exposed to excessive aircraft noise," Phoenix officials wrote in a statement.

Phoenix officials state they don't object to most aspects of the entertainment district and are primarily concerned about the residential portion of the project.

"To the extent either the TED Developer removes those residences or Tempe rejects them, the TED would not violate the Agreement and Phoenix would not object to the TED, including its restaurants, shops, and sports arena," the legal complaint states.

Phoenix's complaint wants a judge to order Tempe to rescind any zoning or land-use changes the city's made in relation to the entertainment district.

The full complaint can be read below:

*Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.*