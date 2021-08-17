Phoenix suing state for stuffing budget bills with policy items

The city is accusing Arizona's legislators of "logrolling" budget bills that included policy items affecting Phoenix's new police accountability office.

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix has filed a lawsuit against the state that accuses the Arizona Legislature of "illegally" stuffing items into budget bills that should have been debated and voted on separately.

In a lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday, the city alleges the legislature violated Arizona's constitution by passing a budget bill during its last session that included a "hodgepodge" of policy items.

House Bill 2893 is the piece of legislation at the center of Phoenix's litigation due to how it included guidelines with how cities can oversee their police departments.

The city believes HB-2893 should have only included spending items related to the state's budget, yet it ended up including new policies that might impact Phoenix's recent efforts to boost transparency within its police department.

After citizens demanded the city implement more reforms, Phoenix announced in May it would create a new office dedicated to police accountability. But the city thinks HB-2893 would "nullify" its plans for the new office.

“Whatever you think about the merits of the substantive items in the bill the city is challenging, Arizonans of all stripes should, and do, agree that the Legislature has to follow the Constitution just as everyone else does," said Jean-Jaques Cabou, an attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Phoenix.

The Arizona Constitution contains a "single-subject" provision, which requires a piece of legislation to address one singular subject. Phoenix thinks the state is guilty of "logrolling," the process of injecting several subjects into one bill.

“By stuffing so many different topics and so much substantive legislation into a bill that's supposed to simply enact parts of the budget, the Legislature made sure that none of these important topics got their own individual votes," Cabou added.

Phoenix is hoping the courts will require legislators to stop logrolling bills and require major policy matters to be written up as separate pieces of legislation.