PHOENIX — Talk about good timing -- or divine intervention.

Two adults pushing a stroller saw their lives flash before their eyes when a car came barreling through a Phoenix intersection on a red light -- but they were saved by a driver who happened to be turning left at the perfect time.

Video released by the Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday showed the couple pushing a stroller through a crosswalk at 53rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 10 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Cars were seen turning left in front of the couple as they were crossing the street.

Then a Jeep driven by 23-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso is suddenly seen speeding into the intersection on a red light -- right where the couple was standing.

But another car, a black Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 27-year-old woman, came to the rescue, slamming into the speeding car before it could hit the couple.

Oveso and a woman in the car with him took off running after the accident, the police department said.

Police said Oveso noticed someone was following him and told that man to stop, even stabbing one of the doors on his car.

Oveso was arrested on DUI and aggravated assault charges. The woman with Oveso at the time of the crash was not located.

The driver in the Chevrolet will be OK, the police department said. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately provided.