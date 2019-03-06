He's known as one of the greatest boxers of all time. Now, his name will forever be etched on a street in Phoenix.

West Merrell Street between Central Avenue and Third Avenue was renamed Muhammad Ali Way on Monday. The street runs near the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute. The new street signs were unveiled during a special ceremony Monday morning.

Ali, a Phoenix-area resident, established the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center in 1997. He died three years ago. On Monday, the city also established June 3 as Muhammad Ali Day.

"The street renaming and city proclamation are to honor the legacy of the late Phoenix resident Muhammad Ali as the face of the fight against Parkinson’s disease," the release read.