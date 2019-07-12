A Phoenix street was closed Saturday due to a cooking grease or oil spill, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department said the northbound lanes of Seventh Avenue were closed for about a block, between Southern and Sunland avenues.

The closure was initially reported as a human waste spill, but police later said it was due to a cooking grease or oil spill.

It was not immediately known how that determination was made.

The spill was about 75 feet long and 3 inches deep.

It was not immediately known how the spill occurred.

The spill was initially considered a biohazard.

The road was expected to be closed for a long period of time.

No other information was immediately available.