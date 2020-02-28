A sports bar in Phoenix accused of violating the Arizonans with Disabilities Act when it denied service to a man who had a service animal has settled with the state Attorney General's Office, it was announced Friday.

The Attorney General's Office had filed the lawsuit back in October, alleging that O’Brien’s Sports Bar violated the act when its employees told Bill Larson that his service dog, Whopper, was not allowed in the bar and that he would have to leave.

Larson has a brain injury that causes him to experience “mini strokes." Whopper, an American Bulldog, is trained to detect the onset of those attacks and alert Larson so that he can take steps to ensure his safety.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the bar has agreed to:

Create and disseminate policies prohibiting discrimination based on disability, modifying policies, practices, and procedures to avoid discrimination against individuals with disabilities and their service animals; and prohibiting retaliation

Pay for and participate in robust training for all managers, supervisors, officers, members, and owners on public accommodations obligations under the AzDA and Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Maintain a prominently displayed poster informing the public that service animals are welcome in O’Brien’s establishment, including a reference to the AzDA

O’Brien’s has also agreed to pay $7,500 of monetary damages to Larson and $2,500 in a civil penalty to the state.

RELATED: A veteran and his service dog were asked to leave a sports bar. Now the bar is being sued.