Phoenix Sky Harbor to receive $158 million in federal economic relief funds

PHOENIX — Arizona airports are set to receive hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funds to assist in economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton announced Tuesday Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive $158 million from the American Rescue Plan and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport was awarded $8.8 million. In total, airports throughout the state will get more than $196.7 million in emergency funds.

How the money can be used:

Safety measures for workers

Reimburse operational expenses

Debt service payments

Costs related to fighting virus spread at the airport

Rent relief for in-terminal retail and food shops

The funding requires airports to continue to employ at least 90% of their employees.

“As more Americans get vaccinated and resume travel for business and leisure, these funds from the American Rescue Plan can be put to work right away to help our airports and vendors meet increasing demand and ensure passenger and staff safety," Stanton said.

The American Rescue Plan was passed in March.

The FAA awarded $8 billion of American Rescue Plan funding in grants to airports across the country to retain workers, support construction projects, and help them continue to recover from the pandemic.

