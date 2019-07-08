Phoenix Sky Harbor came in at No. 2 on a list of the best airports in the United States, according to the travel website, The Points Guy.

The report from TPG looked at data from the airports themselves, Department of Transportation and third-party databases and ranked the top 50 busiest airports in the country.

Each airport was weighted across three main categories: Amenities, Accessibility and Timeliness.

The No. 1 airport in the country this year is the San Diego International Airport thanks to its broad amenities, good record of on-time flights and close proximity to downtown, according to TPG.

"The former leader, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), was dinged by its north runway closing from early January to late February in 2018, but still took silver," TPG writes.

Rounding out the top 5 are Portland International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Sacramento International Airport.

The three worst airports according to TPG are Chicago Midway International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

You can see the full list of the top 50 busiest airports ranked here.