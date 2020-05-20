Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport requiring public to wear face coverings starting June 1

Those entering public airport facilities, including terminals, Rental Car Center, airport buses and the PHX Sky Train must wear a face covering beginning June 1.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport announced Wednesday that employees and the public will be required to wear face coverings, beginning June 1.

Those entering public airport facilities, including the terminals, the Rental Car Center, airport buses and the PHX Sky Train must wear a face covering.

Air travel in the U.S. and around the world has been down dramatically since the coronavirus pandemic began to have an impact in the U.S.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, on May 19, there were only 190,477 air travelers nationwide. On May 19 last year, there were more than 2.3 million.

Since March 24 of this year, there have not been more than 300,000 air travelers on a single day, according to TSA data. From March 1-May 19 of 2019, there were only a small handful of days with less than 2 million air travelers in a single day.

Sky Harbor joins major airlines, the TSA and airports across the country including Seattle, Denver, LAX, New York’s JFK, Boston Logan, Miami in the requirement of face coverings amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Travelers, employees, and those visiting the airport should bring their own mask to wear throughout the airport, according to Sky Harbor. Although, multiple stores in the airport are also selling face coverings.

Sky Harbor has also increased the number of times per day that high-touch areas are sanitized. Additionally, the airport is adding physical distance markers at customer service counters and security checkpoint lines.

Plexiglass has been added at information counters and hand sanitizer dispensers have been added throughout the airport. Signage encouraging physical distancing and messaging on overhead speakers are also being implemented to remind people to keep their distance.

Furthermore, airport shops and restaurants are limiting the number of individuals inside at a time, re-configuring seating, and encouraging touch-less transactions.

For more information on how Sky Harbor is working to keep employees and travelers safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic, click here.