Officials with Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have ramped up cleaning protocols in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened tens of thousands of people worldwide.

City of Phoenix spokeswoman Krishna Patel said the airport has "proactively increased the number of times per day it sanitizes high-touch areas."

Elevator buttons, moving walkway and escalator handles are cleaned and disinfected five times a day. They used to be cleaned and disinfected three times a day.

Patel said Maricopa County Public Health officials have not requested any specific changes to the standard health and safety protocols.

"The City of Phoenix Aviation Department is in close contact with county, state, and federal health officials and will follow their direction should further action be needed," she added.

Five people in the U.S. have died from the virus and there are nearly 100 cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

