Phoenix shooting sends woman, child to hospital

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says a woman and child have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday night near North 83rd Avenue and West Encanto Boulevard.

An individual connected to the shooting has been detained but authorities have not identified this person as a suspect. Investigators expect the area around the 2500 block of North 83rd Avenue to be cornered off for the next couple of hours.

Police say a child under the age of 5 was injured in the shooting. The health status of the two victims is not known at this time.